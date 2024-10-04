Here are some of the most romantic restaurants across the district.Here are some of the most romantic restaurants across the district.
Autumn date night: 14 of the most romantic restaurants in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
If you want to treat your significant other this Autumn then take them to one of these highly-recommended restaurants in the district.

From Italian to Turkish, there are a range of restaurants to take your partner to as the months get colder.

Here are the top rated romantic restaurants in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor.

Five stars based on 497 reviews. 10 Cross St, Wakefield WF1 3BW.

Five stars based on 497 reviews. 10 Cross St, Wakefield WF1 3BW. Photo: Google Maps

4.5 stars based on 243 reviews. 1 Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED.

2. Dolce Vita

4.5 stars based on 243 reviews. 1 Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED. Photo: Google Maps

Five stars based on 73 reviews. The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield WF1 1TB.

3. AYA Turkish Restaurant, Bar & Grill

Five stars based on 73 reviews. The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield WF1 1TB. Photo: Google Maps

4.5 stars based on 1,141 reviews. 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HA.

4. Iris

4.5 stars based on 1,141 reviews. 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HA. Photo: Google Maps

