September marks the start of the autumn period, as well as the beginning of a new academic year following the summer holidays.

Whether your children have started or gone back to school, or you’re a college or university student, you may be finding ways to save money on food.

Food establishments across the UK are offering deals such as discounts and even free food this September.

Here is a list of 10 of the best restaurant deals in September 2025.

1 . Las Iguanas Las Iguanas has launched a deal of free weekly tapas throughout September. Through its app The Iguana Club, customers can enjoy a free tapas dish (worth £10.25 each) with the purchase of a drink. The deal will run until Wednesday October 1. | Las Iguanas Photo Sales

2 . Bella Italia Bella Italia is offering a ‘parents eat free’ deal this September. The deal includes a complimentary main course for parents dining with children. The deal runs from Tuesday September 16 to Saturday September 21. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . McDonald’s In celebration of fresher’s week, McDonald’s is giving away free double cheeseburgers to customers who spend over £12 via McDelivery. | gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . ASK Italian ASK Italian will be giving the gift of garlic bread this September. This deal is available via the ASK Perks scheme. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales