Best supermarket for festive food shop: Which? crowns Aldi again

Research from consumer champions Which? has revealed Aldi as the best place to buy Christmas dinner essentials.

Aldi, the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, has beaten all other supermarkets to be named ‘Best place to do your Christmas shop’ for the second year in a row.

In a survey of over 8,000 Which? members, respondents were asked where they rated best for their Christmas food essentials, with Aldi coming in top as ‘Best place to shop?’. Achieving a score of 84% to take first place, Aldi beat the likes of Marks & Spencer at 82%, Waitrose at 80% and Lidl at 78%.

Rating taste, quality and value for money, Aldi was also named best supermarket for Pigs in Blankets, stuffing and fresh vegetables.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised by Which? as the best place to buy Christmas essentials, for the second year in a row!

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, who are committed to delivering great value, quality, and service to our shoppers. Christmas is a special time for many, and we’re proud to help families across the UK make the most of their festive celebrations, all while keeping their budgets in check.”

Full results are published here: https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/food-and-drink/article/best-place-to-buy-turkey-trimmings-and-more-avgbk3D0fJkV