Bobby Geetha of Wakefield's Casa Peri Peri to compete in BBC's Great British Menu

The popular competition is airing across nine weeks and asks contestants to create dishes celebrating 100 years of television broadcasting.

Chef Bobby Geetha, who has decades of experience and boasts time at the legendary ‘Noma’ in Copenhagen as well as at renowned British restaurant, ‘Dinner By Heston Blumenthal’, said: “Yorkshire holds home to so many incredible chefs and to be recognised as one of them and asked to represent our region feels amazing.

"I really hope that I can make everyone proud and show that when it comes to culinary creativity, Yorkshire chefs can excel at the highest level.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Bobby Geetha.

In 2016 Bobby became the only South Indian chef to make the final 10 in MasterChef: The Professionals and is no stranger to competitive success, having won the ‘Hospitality

Excellence’ award for Best Executive Chef in the Middle East, the LTG Best Indian Restaurant award in Dubai and the Prochef award for Best Indian Speciality Chef in the Middle East

He has since settled in Leeds and, for the last two years, has been developing menus for the popular Fleur Cafe, which is situated in The Light Leeds, as well as Casa Peri Peri and

Indian Fine Dining.

Wakefield's Casa Peri Peri.

The show, which pits chefs from eight regions against each other, will see him compete with three other chefs in our region.

Kerala born Bobby will be calling upon his Indian heritage, and love of the north, to showcase Yorkshire's culinary talent.

He said: “I always believe in cooking with local produce. England is blessed to be home to so many beautiful ingredients and Yorkshire is top in the list. I feel very privileged to be chosen to represent the Yorkshire region which I now call home.”

Bobby will grace our screens on March 8, as he competes with some of the verybest in the industry in a bid to impress household names Celebrity Chef Tom Kerridge, Restaurateur Nisha Katona and Comedian Ed Gamble.