Burger Day: Greasy Fingers has created wines specifically designed to complement greasy food
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Greasy Fingers has created wines specifically designed to complement greasy food, making them perfect for burger lovers.
Two varieties are available: a Luscious Red and a Big Buttery Chardonnay, both of which pair beautifully with burgers.
Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay
Delivering refreshing flavours of peach, vanilla, and cinnamon spice, with a rich, buttery mouthfeel, this wine is soft, ripe and oaky with lower acidity making it the ideal match to complement gourmet fast food. Makes an excellent pairing with portobello mushroom burgers or lighter meat.
RRP £10
Available to purchase at: Sainsbury's
Greasy Fingers Luscious Red
A medium-bodied blend of Shiraz and Grenache, featuring luscious cherry and strawberry notes with soft, approachable tannins. The sumptuous and velvety wine is great with a classic cheeseburger or buttermilk fried chicken.
RRP £10
Available to purchase at: Sainsbury's
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.