Burger King announces kids eat free across all Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford branches this half-term

Burger King UK has announced that its Kids Eat Free deal has returned during October half-term.

From October 25 to November 3, families in Wakefield and across the UK can grab a King Jr meal for free, when purchasing any adult meal.

The King Jr meal, features a kids’ hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

To claim the free meal, customers need to simply download the Burger King app from the Google Play store or the App store.

Find out more via: https://www.burgerking.co.uk/