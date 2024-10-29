Burger King announces kids eat free across all Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford branches this half-term
Burger King UK has announced that its Kids Eat Free deal has returned during October half-term.
From October 25 to November 3, families in Wakefield and across the UK can grab a King Jr meal for free, when purchasing any adult meal.
The King Jr meal, features a kids’ hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.
To claim the free meal, customers need to simply download the Burger King app from the Google Play store or the App store.
Find out more via: https://www.burgerking.co.uk/