Buzz Bingo, in Wakefield, wants to extend its opening hours until 1.30am on weekends.

The venue, which sits on the corner between George Street and Denby Dale Road, just outside the city centre, currently shuts at midnight.

In a licensing application to Wakefield Council, Buzz has asked for permission to serve alcohol until 1am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The venue is close to the city centre.

It also wants a licence to serve food until the same time on those days.

The bingo hall was previously run under the name Gala Bingo until it changed hands in 2019.

Any members of the public wishing to comment on the application can do so by emailing [email protected], before a deadline of Thursday, April 7.