Cafe reopens at JB Furniture in Wakefield

JB Furniture, Wakefield's premier destination for high-quality garden furniture, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its beloved café.

Nestled in our stunning showroom, the café is ready to welcome visitors for an unforgettable experience of delicious food, delightful drinks, and an ambience that perfectly complements JB Furniture's elegance.

This reopening marks a significant milestone, as the café has been carefully redesigned to provide a warm, inviting atmosphere where visitors can relax, refuel, and recharge. Whether you're browsing our showroom for the perfect addition to your garden or simply stopping by for a coffee with friends, the cafe offers the perfect retreat.

A Fresh Look with a Familiar Charm

Omelette

The revamped cafe beautifully blends modern aesthetics with a cosy charm that will feel like a home away from home. Comfortable seating, ambient lighting, and stylish decor create a space that encourages you to linger. The cafe also reflects the timeless sophistication that JB Furniture is known for, featuring design elements that harmonise with the surrounding showroom.

“Our cafe is more than just a place to grab a bite – it’s an extension of our vision for JB Furniture,” says Dave Sadler, Manager at JB Furniture. “We want to create a space where customers can feel inspired, whether they’re exploring our collections or enjoying a peaceful moment with a cup of coffee. We're excited to welcome everyone back to JB’s Cafe.”

Delicious Food and Drink

The menu has been thoughtfully curated to cater to every taste. The beverage selection is second to none, from barista-crafted coffees and indulgent hot chocolates to refreshing teas and cold drinks. The cafe also offers a mouthwatering selection of food including delicious Blond & Brown Brownies, artisan sandwiches, and yummy breakfasts that are perfect for a mid-shopping break.

Hot Sandwiches

Local produce takes centre stage on the menu, highlighting JB Furniture's commitment to supporting the local community. Visitors can look forward to fresh, high-quality ingredients and flavours that showcase the best of what the region has to offer.

A Destination for All

The cafe isn’t just for shoppers - it’s a destination in its own right. Whether you’re catching up with friends, holding a casual business meeting, or simply looking for a tranquil spot to enjoy some me-time, the cafe at JB Furniture is the ideal setting. With free Wi-Fi and a calming atmosphere, it’s also perfect for remote workers looking for a change of scenery.

Visit Us Today

Inside JB Cafe

JB Furniture invites everyone to experience the newly reopened cafe and rediscover the joy of shopping and dining in one convenient location. Open Tuesday to Saturday, visit us and enjoy our delicious food and coffee.