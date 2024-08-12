Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning your wedding breakfast? These are the foods that should be included 🍴

It is wedding season - and couples are planning meals for the big day

Clinical Pharmacist recommends avoiding champagne and prosecco in the morning

Foods with brain-boosting properties are recommended to calm nerves

It’s the time of year where couples across the country are tying the knot and becoming husband and wife.

While your wedding day is one of the most exciting and important moments of your life, it is also a day where brides and grooms will feel heightened anxiety, according to statistics from Wed Magazine.

As couple’s plan their big day, Clinical Pharmacist Kiran Jones at Oxford Online Pharmacy has revealed the best food and drink to eat on the morning of your wedding day that will help calm nerves.

Clinical Pharmacist recommends food and drink to calm you on your wedding day - and what to avoid (Photo: Matthew - stock.adobe.com) | Matthew - stock.adobe.com

What is the ideal breakfast meal for my wedding day?

As a main breakfast dish, Jones has recommended salmon and eggs, due to the brain-boosting properties of the food.

Salmon contains Vitamin D and Omega-3, which are nutrients that promote brain health, as well as dopamine and serotonin which will help you to feel calmer. Eggs are also a good source of tryptophan which is found to ease anxiety.

A chia bowl is an ideal side dish to your main meal, especially when adding yoghurt, almond milk, blueberries and dark chocolate. All of the ingredients have boosting nutrients.

Yoghurt is a probiotic which promotes gut health and reduces inflammation, while almond milk contains Vitamin E, blueberries contain Vitamin C. The addition of dark chocolate can help with brain function as it contains flavanols.

For a breakfast beverage, Jones suggests water for hydration, as well as chamomile or green tea.

Chamomile tea contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which will also regulate serotonin and dopamine levels. Green tea contains L-theanine which is an amino acid found to lower stress and increase dopamine and serotonin.

What should I avoid eating or drinking on my wedding morning?

Although it is an incredibly popular wedding day beverage, Jones recommends avoiding champagne or prosecco too early in the day. This is due to the carbon dioxide in the drinks, which can lead to becoming drunk quicker, which can result in increased anxiety.

