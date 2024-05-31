Castleford’s Carlton Street set to host new continental festival for foodies
The festival is set to make the town centre its new home, bringing 25 independent food retailers to the town as well as showcasing local businesses.
Hot on the heels of the successful refresh of Castleford Indoor Market, the artisan market will be setting up stall over four days, from June 12 to 15, right in the heart of Castleford along Carlton Street.
It is also planned to be back in town, twice during the remainder of the year.
The new continental market is just one of the big changes happening in Castleford.
The Co-op’s decision to leave the town centre in July has enabled Wakefield Council to acquire the building currently occupied by the company on Carlton Street.
By enlarging Henry Moore Square the ambition is to create a focal point for family friendly activities, as well as being a great new space for pop-up events.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This is a fantastic addition to Castleford’s offer to residents and visitors.
"It’s something the town hasn’t seen before and looks set to be a regular on the Castleford food and drink scene.”
Coun Graham added: “The disappointment of big companies moving out of town centres isn’t unique to Castleford.
"We work really hard to try and keep brands in the town, but it is too often out of our hands. And down to the national commercial decisions those companies make.
“The work we are doing to regenerate the town centre, is aimed at trying to reverse the trend of household names moving out as well as attracting new businesses back into the heart of Castleford.
“Despite our best efforts the Co-op decided to leave, so we’ve now secured the building which will be part of this crucial regeneration.
“Big regeneration projects take time. So, in the meantime, we’re continuing to deliver initiatives like the new market."
This summer the council will begin the survey work on the building in Carlton Street. Once a contractor has been agreed, the date for demolition will be confirmed for next year.
