Celebrating National Fish and Chip Day with 17 of the best fish and chip shops across Wakefield, according to readers

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
These are Wakefield’s favourite fish and chip shops, according to Express readers.

Whilst everyone has their preferences – greasy, not greasy, coated in salt and vinegar, with mushy peas, curry sauce, or even gravy – we can all agree fish and chips is one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

With National Fish and Chip Day arriving a day early this year to coincide with D-Day anniversary celebrations, Express readers have given their favourite fish and chips shops across Wakefield.

In no particular order, these are 17 of the most popular fish and chip shops for readers across the Wakefield area.

1. fish and chips2.jpg

These are Wakefield’s favourite fish and chip shops, according to Express readers. Photo: s

Barracuda Fisheries is located at 5 Horbury Rd, Ossett. Picture: Google

2. Barracuda Fisheries

Barracuda Fisheries is located at 5 Horbury Rd, Ossett. Picture: Google Photo: Picture: Google

Annie's can be found at 515 Leeds Rd in Outwood. Google

3. Annie's

Annie's can be found at 515 Leeds Rd in Outwood. Google Photo: Google

Bramalds chip shop can be found on Mill Lane in Wakefield.

4. Bramalds

Bramalds chip shop can be found on Mill Lane in Wakefield. Photo: Google

