Cheers! 21 photos from the second annual Pub Walk for Wakefield Hospice

The Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk set off from Horbury Academy before venturing to The Navigation (Calder Grove), The Bingley (Horbury Bridge) and then into Horbury to The Old Halfway House, Kings Arms, The Cherry Tree, Boons of Horbury, The Cricketers, Shepherd’s Arms and eventually finishing at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury Junction.

All entrants were encouraged to raise sponsorship for the event, with a number of the establishments involved with the day also putting on special fundraising activities to further boost income including raffles, tombolas and lucky dips.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved with making our second annual Wakefield Pub Walk such a success – after challenging weather in 2023 we were delighted to be greeted by sunshine and warm weather this time round.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the event, to each of the establishments who kindly got involved and to our fabulous event sponsors Farnell who have been such great advocates for the event and indeed for Wakefield Hospice.”

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice’s other upcoming events and how to get involved visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.

2 . Pub Walk 2024 Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk 2024.Photo: WH Photo Sales

3 . Pub Walk 2024 Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk 2024.Photo: WH Photo Sales