The Brewers 1841, formerly known as The Brewers Pride, a beloved and iconic real ale pub which once housed the original Ossett Brewery, has now reopened after refurbishment.

This transformation not only preserves the traditional charm that its community has cherished for years but also elevates the pub experience to meet the needs of future generations of drinkers and foodies.

Ossett Brewery brewed its first beer in a disused building at the back of the pub in 1998 and is now located next door in a much larger premises but still only a stone’s throw away.

The Brewers 1841, on Low Mill Road, Ossett, becomes a fitting tribute and taproom for the brewery it is so closely aligned to, making the hidden gem worth rediscovering.

The new and improved venue features a stripped-back decor that highlights its warm, inviting atmosphere, complete with open fires that creates the perfect cosy backdrop.

In this revitalization, key elements and old features of the building, such as the lincrusta, leaded glass, cornice, ceiling roses and more which evoke a sense of nostalgia and connection to its rich history, have been preserved.

There is also a new pizza brand, ‘Brewers Pizza’ which offers wood-fired, stone-baked pizzas, expertly crafted and the installation of a classic Mr. Whippy ice cream machine.

Jamie Lawson, Co-Owner of Ossett Brewery and Founder of Ossett Brewery Pub Co, said: “The Brewers has always been more than just a pub - it’s a community hub where friendsand families come together.”

"With our refurbishment and new offerings, we are excited to enhance what was already a cracking local boozer.

“For more than 30 years The Brewers has been one of the original cask ale destinations attracting drinkers from far and wide, a steadfast guarantee to get consistent and high-quality cask ale, we are committed and passionate to have the highest of quality of drinks."

The Brewers 1841 also continues to host popular events such as pub quizzes and live music.

The Brewers is inviting people to join them for their grand relaunch celebration this Friday, November 22 from 3pm.