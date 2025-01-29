This Chinese New Year, which falls on January 29 (Wednesday), celebrates the Year of the Snake.

If you’re hoping to take part in the festivities, there are plenty of fantastic restaurants and takeaways around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to try out.

We’ve put together a list – in no particular order – of just some of the best ones, which have all received an average rating of at least four out of five stars on Google Reviews.

Click through the gallery to see if you can discover somewhere new to try this Chinese New Year.

1 . Golden Phoenix Golden Phoenix: 1 Plumpton Place, Wakefield WF2 9QZ.

2 . Pagoda Pagoda: Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road, Wakefield WF2 7JE.

3 . Star East Star East: 37 Peterson Road, Wakefield WF1 4DU.

4 . New Eastern Court New Eastern Court: Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford WF10 4TA.