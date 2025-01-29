Chinese New Year: Here are some of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google Reviews

By Catherine Gannon
Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Here are some of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to try out this Chinese New Year.

This Chinese New Year, which falls on January 29 (Wednesday), celebrates the Year of the Snake.

If you’re hoping to take part in the festivities, there are plenty of fantastic restaurants and takeaways around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to try out.

We’ve put together a list – in no particular order – of just some of the best ones, which have all received an average rating of at least four out of five stars on Google Reviews.

Click through the gallery to see if you can discover somewhere new to try this Chinese New Year.

Golden Phoenix: 1 Plumpton Place, Wakefield WF2 9QZ. Photo: Google

1. Golden Phoenix

Golden Phoenix: 1 Plumpton Place, Wakefield WF2 9QZ. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Pagoda: Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road, Wakefield WF2 7JE. Photo: Google

2. Pagoda

Pagoda: Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road, Wakefield WF2 7JE. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Star East: 37 Peterson Road, Wakefield WF1 4DU. Photo: Google

3. Star East

Star East: 37 Peterson Road, Wakefield WF1 4DU. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
New Eastern Court: Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford WF10 4TA. Photo: Google

4. New Eastern Court

New Eastern Court: Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford WF10 4TA. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CastlefordWakefieldPontefract
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice