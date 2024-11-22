Christmas in Wakefield: The 12 best restaurants to visit for a special occasion in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

Whether it’s a for a work Christmas party, or you fancy treating your friends and family – book a meal at one of these top-rated restaurants this festive season.
Here are 12 of the best places to go to eat in Wakefield for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Corarima
5 stars out of 5 based on 499 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW. Photo: Google Maps
2. Syhiba
5 stars out of 5 based on 868 reviews. 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE. Photo: Google Maps
3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
5 stars out of 5 based on 2,658 reviews. 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS. Photo: Google Maps
4. Royal Spice
4.5 stars out of 5 based on 941 reviews. 187 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2AT. Photo: Google Maps
