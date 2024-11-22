Here are some of the best restaurants in Wakefield to visit this Christmas.Here are some of the best restaurants in Wakefield to visit this Christmas.
Here are some of the best restaurants in Wakefield to visit this Christmas.

Christmas in Wakefield: The 12 best restaurants to visit for a special occasion in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
With the festive season fast approaching, here are some of the best local restaurants to visit for a special occasion.

Whether it’s a for a work Christmas party, or you fancy treating your friends and family – book a meal at one of these top-rated restaurants this festive season.

Here are 12 of the best places to go to eat in Wakefield for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.

5 stars out of 5 based on 499 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW.

1. Corarima

5 stars out of 5 based on 499 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
5 stars out of 5 based on 868 reviews. 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE.

2. Syhiba

5 stars out of 5 based on 868 reviews. 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
5 stars out of 5 based on 2,658 reviews. 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS.

3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

5 stars out of 5 based on 2,658 reviews. 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.5 stars out of 5 based on 941 reviews. 187 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2AT.

4. Royal Spice

4.5 stars out of 5 based on 941 reviews. 187 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2AT. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice