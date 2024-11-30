If you're looking for a good local night out this Christmas, then visit one of these great venues.If you're looking for a good local night out this Christmas, then visit one of these great venues.
Christmas in Wakefield: The 14 best places for a festive night out in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the best last-minute places to go for a festive night out across the district.

Whether you’ve left booking the Christmas party a little too late or just fancy a spontaneous night out during December, it’s never too late to plan a great festive night out.

From live music and festive cheer to good cocktails and impressive food – here are 14 of the best places to visit in Wakefield this festive season, according to Google Reviews.

Share your festive hotspots in the comments!

4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,156 reviews. 343 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6AS.

1. The Castle

4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,156 reviews. 343 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Photo: Google Maps

4.4 stars out of 5 based on 624 reviews. 2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UY.

2. The Supper Club

4.4 stars out of 5 based on 624 reviews. 2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UY. Photo: Google Maps

4.6 stars out of 5 based on 170 reviews. 5 Crown Court, Wakefield WF1 1UQ

3. Elliotts Bar

4.6 stars out of 5 based on 170 reviews. 5 Crown Court, Wakefield WF1 1UQ Photo: Google Maps

4.1 stars out of 5 based on 428 reviews. 379 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6HW.

4. The Three Houses

4.1 stars out of 5 based on 428 reviews. 379 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6HW. Photo: Google Maps

