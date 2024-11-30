Christmas in Wakefield: The 14 best places for a festive night out in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Whether you’ve left booking the Christmas party a little too late or just fancy a spontaneous night out during December, it’s never too late to plan a great festive night out.
From live music and festive cheer to good cocktails and impressive food – here are 14 of the best places to visit in Wakefield this festive season, according to Google Reviews.
Share your festive hotspots in the comments!
1. The Castle
4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,156 reviews. 343 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Supper Club
4.4 stars out of 5 based on 624 reviews. 2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UY. Photo: Google Maps
3. Elliotts Bar
4.6 stars out of 5 based on 170 reviews. 5 Crown Court, Wakefield WF1 1UQ Photo: Google Maps
4. The Three Houses
4.1 stars out of 5 based on 428 reviews. 379 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6HW. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.