Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury in the running for coveted award
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:43 pm
Former Express Curry House of the Year winner, Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury has been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East Award at the coveted British Curry Awards.
The award ceremony which takes place on Monday November 29 at Battersea Evolution, London, recognises the UK's favourite curry restaurants, as nominated by the public.
It is now in its 17th year and is considered to be the most respected award ceremony in the UK curry industry.