C'mon England!!

C'mon England! Flashback photos of football loving Wakefield watching the 2006 World Cup

There's not long to go until Gareth Southgate's team take to the pitch to, hopefully, show Germany what we're made of!

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:01 pm

And there'll no doubt be scenes like these photos show across Wakefield and beyond. We've taken a look through our archives and come across some fantastic photos taken by our photographers of all you football fans out to watch the Three Lions in the 2006 World Cup.

Were you out watching? Take a look through and see if you can spot anyone you know!

1. England!

England V Paraguay on June 10 2006 - Nick and Jonny celebrate the 1-0 win.

Buy photo

2. Celebrating

Darren and Hanna - outside Wakefield Cathedral.

Buy photo

3. Football mad...

Nick, Steve, Gareth, Joni, Amy and Jennifer at the top of Westgate.

Buy photo

4. C'mon

Mark outside Passion.

Buy photo
EnglandWakefieldGareth SouthgateGermany
Next Page
Page 1 of 9