C'mon England! Flashback photos of football loving Wakefield watching the 2006 World Cup
There's not long to go until Gareth Southgate's team take to the pitch to, hopefully, show Germany what we're made of!
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:59 pm
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:01 pm
And there'll no doubt be scenes like these photos show across Wakefield and beyond. We've taken a look through our archives and come across some fantastic photos taken by our photographers of all you football fans out to watch the Three Lions in the 2006 World Cup.
Were you out watching? Take a look through and see if you can spot anyone you know!
