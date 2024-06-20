C'mon England!C'mon England!
Come on England! 38 photos of nights out cheering on the England team in 2006

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 11:56 BST
As the England team prepare to take on Denmark today in their second match of UEFA Euro 2024 there’s no doubt football fans around Wakefield will be out in force cheering the lads on.

So, with that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at Wakefield nights out with party-goers out in force to watch the footie, from the Euros to the World Cup.

Let’s hope we’re celebrating later tonight – C’mon England!

Jono and Baz in Bar Mex for the England v Sweden match on June 20 2006.

1. C'mon England

Jono and Baz in Bar Mex for the England v Sweden match on June 20 2006.Photo: s

Sarah and Jamie on Westgate show their support for England as they take on Sweden in 2006.

2. Support

Sarah and Jamie on Westgate show their support for England as they take on Sweden in 2006.Photo: s

Vicky, Adele (celebrating her birthday), Tasha, Fiona and Samantha at the top of Westgate show their support for England v Sweden.

3. Birthday

Vicky, Adele (celebrating her birthday), Tasha, Fiona and Samantha at the top of Westgate show their support for England v Sweden.Photo: s

Alison, Amy and Claire

4. Westgate World Cup

Alison, Amy and ClairePhoto: s

