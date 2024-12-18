Costa drive-thru plan for Castleford town centre car park gets green light

Plans have been approved to build a Costa drive-thru outlet in Castleford town centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the coffee chain to open the premises on Bridge Street car park.

The site lies in an area which is about to be transformed as part of a £23m redevelopment of the town.

Documents submitted to the local authority said up to 20 jobs would be created by the new business.

The land is privately owned and next to a council-run car park.

The scheme includes providing 27 customers parking bays, ten of which are to be fitted with electrical vehicle charging points.

Planning permission for a similar drive-thru business at the site was approved three years ago, despite 100 objections being made.

A fresh application has been made due to a change of occupier.

The new proposals received a further seven objections, with concerns raised over loss of town centre parking spaces and a possible increase in traffic congestion in the area.

It was also claimed smaller independent coffee shops in the town could be threatened by the high street chain.

One objector said: “Another big brand will lead to closure of more independent shops in town and more empty units on the high street.

“If this goes ahead you may as well give back the regeneration money as this will be the final nail in Castleford’s coffin.”

The council’s regeneration team also said it was “broadly supportive” of the new business but had concerns over its possible impact on efforts to revitalise the town by encouraging people to walk and cycle to the area.

A project to regenerate Castleford is currently underway after the council secured £23m of government Town Deal funding in 2019.

Much of the funding is being spent on a revamp of buildings and open spaces next to the river Aire and in the town centre.

The letter says: “This key gateway into the town sits directly adjacent to the proposed development, and a drive-thru business in this location is unlikely to encourage active movements from the town centre to the newly developed riverside greenspace via this route.

“If approved, we would ask that careful consideration is given to the relationship between the development and its surroundings as the riverside area develops.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposed development has excellent pedestrian links and provides an exciting new food and drink offering for Castleford.

“The proposals are compliant with the relevant local policies and will have a positive impact on this area of Castleford, reinvigorating the town centre.

“The development’s proximity to the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre will create a highly sustainable development continuing the regeneration of the locality.”

A planning officer’s report said: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”