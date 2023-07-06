Wakefield Council has received an application for a new bar to be opened on Wood Street.

The vacant property is also accessed from George and Crown Yard, a narrow street already well-populated with bars.

The application is for a licence to serve alcohol at the premises from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 11pm on Sundays.

All three Labour councillors for Wakefield North ward have objected to the scheme.

They claim more consideration should be given to the increasing number of people now living in the city centre.

Coun David Pickersgill’s objection states: “Having visited the site, it appears the rear of the premises on George and Crown Yard will be as important to its operation as the frontage on Wood Street and that the licensed area applied for includes part of the yard itself.

“The Westgate area, having had a history of alcohol-related public disorder, had a presumption against granting new licences to ‘vertical drinking’/drink-led premises for some time.”

Coun Pickersgill also raises concerns over the number of premises now using George and Crown Yard.

The objection continues: “This is already used by Qubana, The Supper Club and Elliots.

“Consideration has to be given as to how drinking outside the premises will be controlled.

“If Westgate is not to become a free-for-all again, this application has to go to a licensing sub-committee with the full plans, operating arrangement and condition on the licence being closely examined.”

Coun Margaret Isherwood writes: “For many years, Wakefield city centre suffered anti-social behaviour and public disorder due, in a large part, to the prevalence of ‘vertical drinking’ establishments.

“I feel that by allowing access from this establishment out on to George and Crown Yard will bring an increased risk of public nuisance and crime and disorder because of the noise and littler.

“This is an area where there are increasing numbers of people living in flats and apartments, many overlooking the yard.”

Coun Isherwood also called for more information on whether live music will be played, describing the application as “somewhat ambiguous”.

Coun Betty Rhodes states : “The residents in the area have also to be considered in relation to the issue of noise and nuisance and anti-social behaviour affecting their environment”