Bada Bingo are offering an alternative night out set in an old-school bingo hall, playing for some belly-laughing prizes and here will be rave rounds, dance classics, mass singalongs, confetti showers and dance offs.

Partying with them on March 17 next year, will be N-trance who will perform an hour long DJ set after the bingo has finished.

A spokesperson said: "We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

"We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations. We want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instagram”.