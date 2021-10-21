Did you go out partying at Wakefield Reflex in the noughties? Here's 23 photos of your nights out

Capri allowed to open £1.6m restaurant close to Newmillerdam Country Park on Barnsley Road

Upset residents fighting plans for new Capri restaurant close to Newmillerdam Country Park

News you can trust since 1852

Lyndsey and Claire having a night out in January 2005.

Jen, Becky, Helen, Becky and...Becky on a night out in May 2004.

Does this latest batch of retro night out pics include you?