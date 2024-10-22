Kids can eat for free at several of these places throughout Wakefield this half-term.Kids can eat for free at several of these places throughout Wakefield this half-term.
Eat free this half-term: Here are all the places that kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this October half-term

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are all the places kids can eat for free, or for a highly discounted price, during this October half-term.

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.

Some of which are charging just £1.

From Morrisons to Pizza Hut here's where we've spotted are helping out.

Spend £5 on the hot menu and get one free kids meal at any time during the day.

1. Morrisons

Spend £5 on the hot menu and get one free kids meal at any time during the day. Photo: Google Maps

Kids eat for £1 at Sainsbury's cafes with the purchase of an adult hot main - from 11.30am.

2. Sainsbury's

Kids eat for £1 at Sainsbury's cafes with the purchase of an adult hot main - from 11.30am. Photo: Google Maps

Kids eat for £1 at Asfa cafes. No adult purchase is required.

3. Asda

Kids eat for £1 at Asfa cafes. No adult purchase is required. Photo: Google Maps

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult.

4. Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult. Photo: Google Maps

