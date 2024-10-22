Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.

Some of which are charging just £1.

From Morrisons to Pizza Hut here's where we've spotted are helping out.

1 . Morrisons Spend £5 on the hot menu and get one free kids meal at any time during the day.

2 . Sainsbury's Kids eat for £1 at Sainsbury's cafes with the purchase of an adult hot main - from 11.30am.

3 . Asda Kids eat for £1 at Asfa cafes. No adult purchase is required.

4 . Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult.