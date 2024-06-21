Here are the best places to get a glass of wine this English Wine Week.Here are the best places to get a glass of wine this English Wine Week.
English Wine Week 2024: The best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
In honour of English Wine Week here are eight of the best wine bars in and around the district, according to Google Reviews.

English Wine Week celebrates all things wine and takes place this week (June 17 to June 25).

The annual celebration highlights English wines and their wide availability across the country through retail outlets – from supermarkets to independent wine merchants – and hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants.

From red to white, from chardonnay to merlot, wine not only has proven health benefits but can be used as a flavouring in many recipes.

So pour a glass and celebrate this week in style at one of these incredible venues in Wakefield – known for their extensive wine selections.

2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UY

1. The Supper Club

2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UYPhoto: Google Maps

107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL

2. Harry's Bar

107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1ELPhoto: Google Maps

17 Bank Street, Castleford WF10 1JD

3. Chapter Rooms

17 Bank Street, Castleford WF10 1JDPhoto: Google Maps

22 Wood Street, Wakefield WF1 2ED

4. Damelio

22 Wood Street, Wakefield WF1 2EDPhoto: Google Maps

