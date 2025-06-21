English Wine Week 2025: Nine of the best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

English Wine Week celebrates all things wine and takes place this week (June 21 to June 29).

The annual celebration highlights English wines and their wide availability across the country through retail outlets – from supermarkets to independent wine merchants – and hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants.

From red to white, from chardonnay to merlot, wine not only has proven health benefits but can be used as a flavouring in many recipes.

So pour a glass and celebrate this week in style at one of these incredible venues in Wakefield – known for their extensive wine selections.

Here are nine of the best places to grab a great glass of wine, according to Google reviews.

1 . The Hilton Lounge 5-7 Wood Street, Wakefield WF1 2ED

2 . The Supper Club 2 Silver Street, Wakefield WF1 1UY

3 . The Priory Bar 1 Back Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TJ

4 . Capri at the Vine The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QF