Event Pizzas: New food van gives away 100 free pizzas to celebrate opening in Trinity Walk

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Event Pizzas celebrated the opening of their first permanent food van by offering shoppers at Trinity Walk free pizza.

Since launching seven years ago, the mobile outdoor events business has provided freshly baked pizzas to thousands of events including weddings, food festivals and corporate parties.

Now, Event Pizzas have opened their first permanent van at Trinity Walk, selling a variety of hand-made pizzas, loaded fries and waffles.

Owner, Adam Lott, has spent the past 19 year in the food and drink industry and began using the van he originally bought for travelling to further his business.

Stefan Wright, Adam Lott and George Smith of Event Pizzas.Stefan Wright, Adam Lott and George Smith of Event Pizzas.
Stefan Wright, Adam Lott and George Smith of Event Pizzas.

He said: “I've always worked in restaurants and kitchens.

"I did some pizzas at a campsite one time and that’s how it started, soon enough I thought I’m just going to put a pizza oven in the back of the van!”

The van has become a staple within the business, and is completely self-sufficient.

Adam continued: "We top up the water as we need, we've got solar panels on the roof and we've got a split-charge relay, so if we drive, it charges all the leisure batteries.

The van sells a variety of freshly made pizzas, loaded fries and wafflesThe van sells a variety of freshly made pizzas, loaded fries and waffles
The van sells a variety of freshly made pizzas, loaded fries and waffles

“In this van, we've doing everything from heading to Wales at 2am to being in the middle of muddy fields doing festivals!”

The launch event today (April 30) saw over a hundred free pizzas given away to hungry customers, looking for a tasty lunch.

Despite the event originally set to take place from 12pm to 5pm, the van’s popularity meant it had to stop giving away pizzas, two hours earlier, at 3pm.”

On why he decided to give away free slices, Adam said: “It’s good advertising and it helps us to build up a good clientele.

Over 100 pizzas were given away to shoppers to celebrate the business' new venture.Over 100 pizzas were given away to shoppers to celebrate the business' new venture.
Over 100 pizzas were given away to shoppers to celebrate the business' new venture.

"We’re so close to the bus station and being right next to the shops, we want to show people how good our pizzas really are!”

Customers can buy pizzas by the slice or as a whole, with the food van also offering a special £5 lunchtime deal.

"I wanted the van to be pretty much like a staple for people to come to.” Adam continued

"And we've been going seven years, and we've never done by the slice, ever – so this is really special!”

Event Pizzas will be open in Trinity Walk every day from 12pm to 7pm, for the next two months.

