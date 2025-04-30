Event Pizzas: New food van gives away 100 free pizzas to celebrate opening in Trinity Walk
Since launching seven years ago, the mobile outdoor events business has provided freshly baked pizzas to thousands of events including weddings, food festivals and corporate parties.
Now, Event Pizzas have opened their first permanent van at Trinity Walk, selling a variety of hand-made pizzas, loaded fries and waffles.
Owner, Adam Lott, has spent the past 19 year in the food and drink industry and began using the van he originally bought for travelling to further his business.
He said: “I've always worked in restaurants and kitchens.
"I did some pizzas at a campsite one time and that’s how it started, soon enough I thought I’m just going to put a pizza oven in the back of the van!”
The van has become a staple within the business, and is completely self-sufficient.
Adam continued: "We top up the water as we need, we've got solar panels on the roof and we've got a split-charge relay, so if we drive, it charges all the leisure batteries.
“In this van, we've doing everything from heading to Wales at 2am to being in the middle of muddy fields doing festivals!”
The launch event today (April 30) saw over a hundred free pizzas given away to hungry customers, looking for a tasty lunch.
Despite the event originally set to take place from 12pm to 5pm, the van’s popularity meant it had to stop giving away pizzas, two hours earlier, at 3pm.”
On why he decided to give away free slices, Adam said: “It’s good advertising and it helps us to build up a good clientele.
"We’re so close to the bus station and being right next to the shops, we want to show people how good our pizzas really are!”
Customers can buy pizzas by the slice or as a whole, with the food van also offering a special £5 lunchtime deal.
"I wanted the van to be pretty much like a staple for people to come to.” Adam continued
"And we've been going seven years, and we've never done by the slice, ever – so this is really special!”
Event Pizzas will be open in Trinity Walk every day from 12pm to 7pm, for the next two months.
