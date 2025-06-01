Father's Day: 14 of the best restaurants and pubs to visit for a carvery in Wakefield, as recommended by you!

If you’re looking to treat your dad, or any father figure in your life this Father’s Day (June 15), a carvery is a great way to go.

Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

So here are 14 of the best places to visit if you want to treat your dad to a carvery, as recommended by Express readers.

1 . The White Horse 49 West Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1EP

2 . The Station Pub Bretton Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER

3 . Iris 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HA

4 . The Cobbler 2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract WF8 2LG