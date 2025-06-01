Here are some of the best places to treat your dad to a carvery in Wakefield.Here are some of the best places to treat your dad to a carvery in Wakefield.
Here are some of the best places to treat your dad to a carvery in Wakefield.

Father's Day: 14 of the best restaurants and pubs to visit for a carvery in Wakefield, as recommended by you!

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
With Father’s Day fast approaching, here are 14 of the best restaurants and pubs that serve a great roast dinner.

If you’re looking to treat your dad, or any father figure in your life this Father’s Day (June 15), a carvery is a great way to go.

Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

So here are 14 of the best places to visit if you want to treat your dad to a carvery, as recommended by Express readers.

49 West Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1EP

1. The White Horse

49 West Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1EP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Bretton Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER

2. The Station Pub

Bretton Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
12 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HA

3. Iris

12 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract WF8 2LG

4. The Cobbler

2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract WF8 2LG Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldYorkshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice