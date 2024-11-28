Feast your way through the festive season at Trinity Kitchen

Trinity Kitchen has introduced a fantastic festive line-up of street food vendors – from schnitzels and slow-cooked brisket to vegan fish and chips, and much more.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can explore a range of options including Luna’s Schnitzel, Pickled Porker Smokehouse, Saving Nemo, Fat Cap and Nelly’s Barn, which will be taking over the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van.

You can try out the latest arrivals at Trinity Kitchen from Monday, November 25th for the next eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand new to Trinity Kitchen is Saving Nemo, delivering a twist on traditional fish and chips with their award-winning 100% plant-based options.

Trinity Kitchen

Bringing a taste of Europe, Luna’s Schnitzel will serve up crispy, golden chicken schnitzel sandwiches with delicious sauces and toppings to your liking.

Meanwhile Pickled Porker Smokehouse invites you to try their 12-hour slow-cooked pulled pork or 16-hour smoked brisket burgers, served either in a crispy bun with mouth-watering sauces, or as a topping on a loaded portion of skinny fries.

Guests can also indulge in handmade artisan pies from York-based Fat Cap, which is bringing medieval-inspired pies with golden, flaky shortcrust pastry and slow-cooked, locally-sourced fillings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, Nelly’s Barn will bring a taste of West Country street food, featuring locally-sourced ingredients and 28-day dry aged beef burgers, as well as vegan options.

Trinity Kitchen

All of the vendors above will be joining the line-up alongside permanent eateries such as Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager, said: “We're really excited to celebrate the festive season with a vibrant line-up of street food vendors. From classic favourites to discovering new culinary joys, there’s a festive treat for everyone at Trinity Kitchen, making it the perfect pitstop during any Christmas shopping.”

For more information, visit www.trinityleeds.com.