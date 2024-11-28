Feast your way through the festive season at Trinity Kitchen
Guests can explore a range of options including Luna’s Schnitzel, Pickled Porker Smokehouse, Saving Nemo, Fat Cap and Nelly’s Barn, which will be taking over the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van.
You can try out the latest arrivals at Trinity Kitchen from Monday, November 25th for the next eight weeks.
Brand new to Trinity Kitchen is Saving Nemo, delivering a twist on traditional fish and chips with their award-winning 100% plant-based options.
Bringing a taste of Europe, Luna’s Schnitzel will serve up crispy, golden chicken schnitzel sandwiches with delicious sauces and toppings to your liking.
Meanwhile Pickled Porker Smokehouse invites you to try their 12-hour slow-cooked pulled pork or 16-hour smoked brisket burgers, served either in a crispy bun with mouth-watering sauces, or as a topping on a loaded portion of skinny fries.
Guests can also indulge in handmade artisan pies from York-based Fat Cap, which is bringing medieval-inspired pies with golden, flaky shortcrust pastry and slow-cooked, locally-sourced fillings.
And finally, Nelly’s Barn will bring a taste of West Country street food, featuring locally-sourced ingredients and 28-day dry aged beef burgers, as well as vegan options.
All of the vendors above will be joining the line-up alongside permanent eateries such as Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki.
Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager, said: “We're really excited to celebrate the festive season with a vibrant line-up of street food vendors. From classic favourites to discovering new culinary joys, there’s a festive treat for everyone at Trinity Kitchen, making it the perfect pitstop during any Christmas shopping.”
For more information, visit www.trinityleeds.com.