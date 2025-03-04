Flipping fun! Pictures of pancake making, tossing and racing in Wakefield over the yearsFlipping fun! Pictures of pancake making, tossing and racing in Wakefield over the years
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
You’d batter be ready!

Pancake Day is here and just to get everyone in the mood, here is a collection of pictures from our archive featuring Shrove Tuesday-related events throughout the years.

February 1985 - Pancake day races in Wakefield precinct.

1. 1985

February 1985 - Pancake day races in Wakefield precinct. Photo: s

Pancake day at Wakefield Cathedral - Gideon Harvey and Daniel Winter.

2. 2013

Pancake day at Wakefield Cathedral - Gideon Harvey and Daniel Winter. Photo: s

Mary Vickers pictured at St Mary Magdalene church hall. Making pancakes with her pancake team.

3. 2013

Mary Vickers pictured at St Mary Magdalene church hall. Making pancakes with her pancake team. Photo: s

February 1985 - Pancake day races in Wakefield precinct.

4. Races

February 1985 - Pancake day races in Wakefield precinct. Photo: s

