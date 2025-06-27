Flour power: Wakefield mum opens first cake shed in Lupset, inspired by American bakeries
Since then, Donna established Baby Bear Bakes – a popular baking business offering a variety of sweat treats and cakes that are available to order.
Earlier this year, following some international inspiration, Donna decided to branch her business out and create Wakefield’s first bake shed.
The shed, located on Waterton Road, sells a variety of bakes including brownies, blondies and cookies as well as numerous gluten-free options.
On opening the area’s first bake shed, Donna said: “The cake shed inspiration came from seeing huge success of these in America, after doing some research I didn't see any within my local area.
"I sat on the thought for a few week then decided to just go for it!”
The shed officially opened on June 22, and quickly sold out – with it proving a hit among the local community.
One happy customer posting on the shed’s social media page praised the bakes, saying: “Excellent quality ingredients, blondies are amazing,can’t wait try more!”
Another said: “Wow, it’s great, plenty to choose from. We had gluten free brownies and cupcakes also the most delicious cookies. Everything was delicious we’ll definitely be back!”
The shed is open most weekends, and some weekdays, dependant on when Donna is available. .
To find out when, visit: Baby Bear Bake Shed opening times
