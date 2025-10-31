Food and drink: 12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor

As the festive period approaches, many people look ahead to booking restaurants for work Christmas meals, family gatherings, or catch-ups with friends.

It can sometimes be difficult to find somewhere that caters to the whole group’s preferences, or that accepts group bookings.

We’ve put together a list of 12 restaurants in or near Wakefield which Tripadvisor recommends for group bookings.

Spanning a range of cuisines, the restaurants have all been rated highly by Tripadvisor reviewers, with some offering sharing menus, special festive menus, and Christmas Day menus.

Click through the gallery to find somewhere new to book your Christmas meal this year.

1 . 12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor 12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas Syhiba: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 7 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE. The restaurant specialises in Punjabi/Pakistani and Indian cuisine, and opened in Halifax in 1996 before opening its Wakefield site in 2017. Photo: John Clifton Photo Sales

3 . Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas Jose’s Tapas Restaurant: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 9-11 Cross Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BW. The family-run Spanish restaurant offers tapas to share, paellas to share between two people, and can be booked for private parties. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas The Royal Spice: 4.7 on Tripadvisor. 187 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2AT. The restaurant specialises in Kashmiri cuisine and opened its newly refurbished restaurant in 2023. It is wheelchair friendly and offers a buffet on Sundays between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales