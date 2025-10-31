11 of the most scenic walks in the Wakefield district

Food and drink: 12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor

By Catherine Gannon
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
Here are 12 of the best restaurants for group bookings in or around Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

As the festive period approaches, many people look ahead to booking restaurants for work Christmas meals, family gatherings, or catch-ups with friends.

It can sometimes be difficult to find somewhere that caters to the whole group’s preferences, or that accepts group bookings.

We’ve put together a list of 12 restaurants in or near Wakefield which Tripadvisor recommends for group bookings.

Spanning a range of cuisines, the restaurants have all been rated highly by Tripadvisor reviewers, with some offering sharing menus, special festive menus, and Christmas Day menus.

Click through the gallery to find somewhere new to book your Christmas meal this year.

12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor

1. 12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor

12 of the best Wakefield restaurants for group bookings according to Tripadvisor Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Syhiba: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 7 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE. The restaurant specialises in Punjabi/Pakistani and Indian cuisine, and opened in Halifax in 1996 before opening its Wakefield site in 2017.

2. Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas

Syhiba: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 7 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE. The restaurant specialises in Punjabi/Pakistani and Indian cuisine, and opened in Halifax in 1996 before opening its Wakefield site in 2017. Photo: John Clifton

Photo Sales
Jose’s Tapas Restaurant: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 9-11 Cross Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BW. The family-run Spanish restaurant offers tapas to share, paellas to share between two people, and can be booked for private parties.

3. Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas

Jose’s Tapas Restaurant: 4.8 on Tripadvisor. 9-11 Cross Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BW. The family-run Spanish restaurant offers tapas to share, paellas to share between two people, and can be booked for private parties. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Royal Spice: 4.7 on Tripadvisor. 187 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2AT. The restaurant specialises in Kashmiri cuisine and opened its newly refurbished restaurant in 2023. It is wheelchair friendly and offers a buffet on Sundays between 2pm and 9pm.

4. Top Wakefield restaurants for group bookings around Christmas

The Royal Spice: 4.7 on Tripadvisor. 187 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2AT. The restaurant specialises in Kashmiri cuisine and opened its newly refurbished restaurant in 2023. It is wheelchair friendly and offers a buffet on Sundays between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FoodTripAdvisorWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice