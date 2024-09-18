New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.
Food hygiene: 17 of the latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this year, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

The Boathouse Cafe at Pugneys Countryside Park, Asdale Road, Wakefield; rated 5 our of five on September 12.

1. The Boathouse Cafe

The Boathouse Cafe at Pugneys Countryside Park, Asdale Road, Wakefield; rated 5 our of five on September 12. Photo: s

Gracie's at 29 Bank Street, Ossett; rated 5 on September 5.

2. Gracie's

Gracie's at 29 Bank Street, Ossett; rated 5 on September 5. Photo: s

Gelato Creamery at 28 Gillygate, Pontefract; Rated 4 on July 11.

3. Gelato Creamery

Gelato Creamery at 28 Gillygate, Pontefract; Rated 4 on July 11. Photo: s

Church House Public House at Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, Pontefract; Rated 5 on September 5.

4. Church House

Church House Public House at Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, Pontefract; Rated 5 on September 5. Photo: s

