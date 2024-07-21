New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this year, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

Subway at 13 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, was given a score of FIVE after its last assessment.

1. Subway

Subway at 13 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, was given a score of FIVE after its last assessment.

Rated 5: Pizza Hut at Westgate Retail And Leisure Park Colinsway, Wakefield; rated on July 9.

2. Pizza Hut

Rated 5: Pizza Hut at Westgate Retail And Leisure Park Colinsway, Wakefield; rated on July 9.

Rated 5: Capri @ The Dam at 648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield; rated on July 5

3. Capri

Rated 5: Capri @ The Dam at 648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield; rated on July 5

Rated 5: Glasshoughton Cricket Club at Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford; rated on July 9

4. Glasshoughton Cricket Club

Rated 5: Glasshoughton Cricket Club at Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford; rated on July 9

