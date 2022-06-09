Food hygiene ratings: 14 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

1. Womack Central Fisheries Womack Central Fisheries on Church Lane, Normanton, received a rating of 4 at its latest inspection on April 6. Photo Sales

2. Burger Beats Wakefield Ltd, at 143 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11. Photo Sales

3. Charcoal Grill Ltd, Charcoal Grill Ltd, at 31 Kirkgate, Wakefield was given a score of one on April 11. Photo Sales

4. Livelihub Livelihub at 38 Methley Road, Castleford, was given a score of four after assessment on April 13. Photo Sales