News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed out to Wakefield and Ferrybridge restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wakefield’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:20 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Jasmine Thai & English Cafe, at 15-15a High Street, Ferrybridge, Knottingley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

And Sofra Turkish Grill, at Trend House, Northgate, Wakefield was given a score of three on July 26.

Read More

Read More
Train operator Northern nominated for national rail award

It means that of Wakefield's 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (78%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

WakefieldFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyCafe