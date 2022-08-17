Food hygiene ratings handed out to Wakefield and Ferrybridge restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wakefield’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:20 pm
Jasmine Thai & English Cafe, at 15-15a High Street, Ferrybridge, Knottingley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Sofra Turkish Grill, at Trend House, Northgate, Wakefield was given a score of three on July 26.
It means that of Wakefield's 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (78%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.