Food hygiene ratings: Here are the ratings of 17 takeaways and fish and chip shops in Wakefield

Here are the food hygiene ratings awarded to Wakefield’s takeaways and chippies, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, so far in 2023.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

Meghna Meghna India Restaurant and Takeaway Ltd, on Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood, was given rating of 5 after its last inspetion in January 2023.

Domino's Pizza, Horbury Road, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection on May 9 2023.

Horbury Fisheries on Queen Street, Horbury, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in February 2023.

Jenny's Plaice on Slack Lane, Crofton, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in February 2023.