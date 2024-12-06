Former New Airedale pub in Castleford set to become Asda store

A former Castleford pub which has been empty for more than a decade looks set to be converted into an Asda convenience store.

Details of the transformation of the old New Airedale pub are revealed in a planning application submitted by the retailer to Wakefield Council.

The local authority has granted permission for a range of Asda Express adverts and store signage to be installed at the site on Holywell Road.

The building has been vacant since the pub shut down around a decade ago, with councillors previously raising concerns over its derelict state.

Planning permission was granted back in 2017 for the building to be converted into a ground floor shop with five flats above but the work was not completed.

A further planning application was given the go-ahead in 2022 for an extension to be built at the rear of the ground floor.

The scheme was supported by 48 people who welcomed the “eyesore” building being returned to use.

One resident in favour of the scheme said at the time: “The proposal would be a perfect addition to the area. Better to have a shop than the building lying vacant.”

Asda’s application for the signage scheme was submitted in October and approved by planning officers on Thursday (December 5).

A report said the proposal complied with local and national planning policies.

It adds: “The signage scheme has been appropriately positioned and designed for its location and would not result in harm to public safety or amenity concerns.”

In 2018, Tony Wallis, councillor for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton, said residents had raised concerns about the state of the building and he had discussed the possibility of enforcement action with council officers.

In the same year, barricades were put in place around it to hide it from public view when the Tour de Yorkshire passed through the town.