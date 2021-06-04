Get your hands on a free pint for the Euros at Wakefield and Pontefract pubs

Celebrating the re-opening of our nation’s pubs and the impending summer of sport Greene King pubs are offering a free pint to every customer.

Keen punters can redeem the tasty pint of Greene King’s own pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, on Friday, June 11 - the first day of the highly anticipated rescheduled Euros football tournament.

The offer will be available at over 1,000 participating Greene King pubs, including The Walnut Tree, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, The Lupset on Horbury Road, The Carleton in Pontefract and the Singing Chocker in Glasshoughton.

No vouchers or downloads are needed, simply utter the words ‘Your home of pub sport’ to the bar staff and you’ll be provided with a refreshing pint in readiness to watch the match at your favourite local.

The passphrase is also featured exclusively in Greene King’s video campaign ’24 Nations’ featuring footballing heroes, Jamie Redknapp, Ally McCoist and Ashley Williams, who each represent the participating home nations in the competition.

The film shows fans arguing over who will win the tournament and takes a look back on legendary moments from previous years.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.

“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport! We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker.

"The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale - bursting with fruity hop characters. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

Visit the Greene King Euros hub to book a table at your local to ensure you don’t miss out!

All Greene King venues are operating a table-only service during the Euros tournament up until planned easing of restrictions on June 21 (subject to Government announcements).

This is to continue to comply with Covid regulations to ensure all customers are kept safe.