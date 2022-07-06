Greene Pubs across Wakefield giving free drinks to anyone who shares a surname with an England Lioness

In order to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad, Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customers that have the same surname as a member of the England Women’s football team.

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site and showing their ID at the bar during a live Euros England group game.

Every England Women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King managed sports pubs, your home for sport this summer.

Greene King are offering a free drink to any pub goer who shares a surname with a member of the Women’s Euro’s squad.

The games are:

England v Austria, Wednesday, July 6 - KO 8pm.

England v Norway, Monday, July 11 - KO 8pm.

Northern Ireland v England, Friday, July 15 - KO 8pm.

The pubs taking part are:

Walnut Tree, Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

Angel Inn, Wakefield Road, Rothwell.

Carleton, Hardwick Road, Pontefract.

The free drink offer is the latest in Greene King’s ongoing Festival of Sport activity, celebrating the packed schedule of sports taking place throughout summer 2022.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.

“This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”

The offer is available across 810 participating pubs, during each of the three live England Women’s Euro group stage matches.

Guests must bring a valid, in date photo ID (photo driver’s licence, passport or card bearing the ‘PASS’ logo) and have the same surname as a member of the squad.