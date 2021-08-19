Gyros Bros Bar & Grill will open in its new premises on Wood Street this evening, with eye-catching design and high quality food.

Open from 12pm to 11pm Thursday to Sunday, the restaurant specialises in Gyros, a Greek meat dish cooked on a spinning rotisserie.

The star order is the Bottomless Brunch, which offers a classic Gyros wrap with 90 minutes of unlimited cocktails and prosecco for £30 per head.

A popular Greek cafe and grill has confirmed plans to open a new branch in Wakefield later this month. Photo: Tavassoli's Cafe + Grill

Gyros Bros is an expansion of popular Leeds restaurant and cafe Tavassoli's, which has amassed a following of thousands of Facebook in recent years.

The Wakefield branch initially opened for delivery and takeaway in Now Serving, on Market Street, but has now expanded to its own premises.