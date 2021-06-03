Haribo pick 'n' mix premiers at Wakefield' Reel Cinema

A mouthwatering display for customers to enjoy.

Thanks to a strategic partnership between Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA), the Dewsbury-based, family-owned RIBA chartered firm of Architects, and SIM Shopfitting, the Yorkshire based fit-out contractors, Reel Cinema in Wakefield is the first in the group to showcase the showstopping treat station.

Commissioned by Haribo, MWA provided the designs for the stand-alone pick n mix unit and SIM Shopfitting arranged the installation just before the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Together they delivered a mouthwatering display for customers to enjoy from their first visit.

James Whipp from MWA said: “We couldn’t be happier with the finished installation. Like any project, the success is very much down to partnership. Working with SIM and watching it go from drawing to completed project was fantastic.

“It’s a myth that architects only work on buildings, we create functional designs that deliver the best outcomes for our clients – inside and out! This could be anything from a mezzanine to a… pick n mix unit!”