Here are 12 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including gym assistant and Morrisons worker

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a customer assistant at Morrisons and a teaching assistant at a popular Pontefract school.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this summer.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Willow Park Care Home - Activity Assistant
From £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. The activities assistant will work with the Activity Coordinator to create and handle the logistics for daily, weekly, and monthly events to engage residents. They will deliver fun, safe events and be detail-oriented and possess excellent interpersonal and time management skills.Photo: Google Maps
2. Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club - Gym Assistant
£11.44 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will be smart, hard-working, dynamic/enthusiastic and an outgoing person to compliment the existing team of instructors working in a compact but functional gym using the latest life fitness equipment and providing services to a diverse membership.Photo: Google Maps
3. Morrisons - Customer Assistant
Permanent. The successful candidate will provide a great service and a friendly face people love to see.Photo: Google Maps
4. Premier Inn - Nights Team Member
Up to £12.39 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will have problem-solving skills, health and safety knowledge and will look after hotel and guests overnight.Photo: Google Maps
