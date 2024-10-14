These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.
Here are 12 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including Haribo worker and prison officer

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming an after school assistant at a popular Ackworth school and a customer assistant at M&S.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£11.79 an hour - Part-time. Ackworth School is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic after school assistant for their Junior School, which is located within the Senior School campus.

1. Ackworth School - After School Assistant

£11.79 an hour - Part-time. Ackworth School is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic after school assistant for their Junior School, which is located within the Senior School campus. Photo: Google Maps

£12 an hour - Temporary. Key duties include serving customers efficiently, both on the shop floor and at service points and keeping the store clean and tidy, ensuring that shelves are always stocked with product

2. M&S Foodhall - Customer Assistant

£12 an hour - Temporary. Key duties include serving customers efficiently, both on the shop floor and at service points and keeping the store clean and tidy, ensuring that shelves are always stocked with product Photo: Google Maps

£11.44 an hour - Full-time. Key duties include managing patient requests at the front desk, processing personal and telephone requests for appointments and ensuring callers are directed to the appropriate healthcare professional in the right timeframe.

3. Station Lane Medical Centre - Receptionist

£11.44 an hour - Full-time. Key duties include managing patient requests at the front desk, processing personal and telephone requests for appointments and ensuring callers are directed to the appropriate healthcare professional in the right timeframe. Photo: Google Maps

£28,000 - £30,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will deal with a broad range of HR issues including employee relations, absence management, performance and development management and the development and updating of policies and procedures in line with Employment Law.

4. Joule Hot Water Systems Ltd - HR Advisor

£28,000 - £30,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will deal with a broad range of HR issues including employee relations, absence management, performance and development management and the development and updating of policies and procedures in line with Employment Law. Photo: Google Maps

