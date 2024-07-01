From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a warehouse operative for Next and a tractor driver for Dovecoat Park.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . Cash Generator - Retail Assistant £24,000 - £25,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will ensure the customer gets the best possible price and service they can offer.Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . MS Kitchens & Bedrooms Ltd - Workshop Joiner/Driver £13.46 - £14.42 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will be responsible for working on various joinery projects, ensuring high-quality workmanship and attention to detail.Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Wilsons Carpets - Sales Consultant £29,000 - £34,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties include assisting and advising customers with making purchases from a wide variety of quality floor coverings including carpets, rugs, laminate flooring, artificial grass, beds, and furniture and issuing quotes to customers.Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales