Here are 14 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including builder and tractor driver

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a warehouse operative for Next and a tractor driver for Dovecoat Park.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1. Cash Generator - Retail Assistant

£24,000 - £25,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will ensure the customer gets the best possible price and service they can offer.Photo: Google Maps

2. MS Kitchens & Bedrooms Ltd - Workshop Joiner/Driver

£13.46 - £14.42 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will be responsible for working on various joinery projects, ensuring high-quality workmanship and attention to detail.Photo: Google Maps

3. Wilsons Carpets - Sales Consultant

£29,000 - £34,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties include assisting and advising customers with making purchases from a wide variety of quality floor coverings including carpets, rugs, laminate flooring, artificial grass, beds, and furniture and issuing quotes to customers.Photo: Google Maps

4. Brambles - Pallet Repair Operative

£25,551 a year - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will inspect and repair pallets using hand tools, apply safe working practices and be able to work consistently to quality standards in a fast-paced target driven production environment.Photo: Google Maps

