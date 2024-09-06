Here are 15 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield – according to Google reviewsplaceholder image
Here are 15 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield – according to Google reviews

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 15 of the best rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Wakefield according to Google Reviews.

A warming curry is the perfect comfort food as the weather gets colder into the autumn season, and Wakefield has lots of delicious eateries to choose from.

Click through our gallery of Indian restaurants and takeaways in Wakefield which have all been rated four stars and over by their customers on Google Reviews.

Silver Spice on Silver Street. 4.8 stars.

1. Silver Spice

Silver Spice on Silver Street. 4.8 stars. Photo: Google

Syhiba on George Street. 4.6 stars.

2. Syhiba

Syhiba on George Street. 4.6 stars. Photo: Google

Mumbai Lounge on Northgate. 4.7.

3. Mumbai Lounge

Mumbai Lounge on Northgate. 4.7. Photo: Google

Royal Spice on Bradford Road. 4.6 stars.

4. Royal Spice

Royal Spice on Bradford Road. 4.6 stars. Photo: Google

