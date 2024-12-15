Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
If you’re fancying a festive tipple with your four-legged friend, then here are some of the most paw-some, dog friendly pubs across Wakefield.

What better way to finish a stroll with the dog than with a pint for the humans and a welcoming pub for the pup?

Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to Google Reviews.

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ

2. Fox & Hounds

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB

3. The Red Kite

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB

Hardwick Road, Pontefract WF8 3PQ

4. The Carleton

Hardwick Road, Pontefract WF8 3PQ

