Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

What better way to finish a stroll with the dog than with a pint for the humans and a welcoming pub for the pup?
Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to Google Reviews.
1 / 5
What better way to finish a stroll with the dog than with a pint for the humans and a welcoming pub for the pup?
Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to Google Reviews.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.