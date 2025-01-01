Here are 18 not to be missed events taking place across the Wakefield district in 2025

1 . Hands Across Wakefield

An ambitious charity event will take place on March 7 that will see 2,000 people in a human chain stretching from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral. The chain of people will symbolise unity, compassion, and support for healthcare in the community. The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital and is the first of its kind in the UK, setting a historic milestone in Wakefield. In a show of inclusivity, Hands Across Wakefield invites schools, community groups, and individuals to join the event virtually, widening participation and ensuring everyone has a chance to be involved. Photo: s