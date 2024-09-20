Here are 24 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - as chosen by you

From a Chinese to an Indian, a pizza to a kebab – everyone enjoys a takeaway.
In no particular order, here are some of the most suggested places.
Treat yourself to one of these incredible takeaways, as recommended by you, that can be found and ordered from within the district.
1. Pizza Ammore
201b Horbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 8RB Photo: Google Maps
2. Poplar Grove Fisheries
1 Poplar Grove, Pontefract WF8 4AZ Photo: Google Maps
3. Amirah Spice
549 Aberford Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4AH Photo: Google Maps
4. Pizza Palace
241 Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield WF1 5DA Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.