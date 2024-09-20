Here are some of the best takeaways across the district, as chosen by Express readers.Here are some of the best takeaways across the district, as chosen by Express readers.
Here are some of the best takeaways across the district, as chosen by Express readers.

Here are 24 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - as chosen by you

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
It’s finally the weekend which, for many, can only mean one thing tonight - a delicious tea from one of the city's favourite takeaways.

From a Chinese to an Indian, a pizza to a kebab – everyone enjoys a takeaway.

In no particular order, here are some of the most suggested places.

Treat yourself to one of these incredible takeaways, as recommended by you, that can be found and ordered from within the district.

201b Horbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 8RB

1. Pizza Ammore

201b Horbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 8RB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
1 Poplar Grove, Pontefract WF8 4AZ

2. Poplar Grove Fisheries

1 Poplar Grove, Pontefract WF8 4AZ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
549 Aberford Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4AH

3. Amirah Spice

549 Aberford Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4AH Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
241 Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield WF1 5DA

4. Pizza Palace

241 Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield WF1 5DA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford