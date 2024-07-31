Here are some of the best beer gardens in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy a cool drink this summer.Here are some of the best beer gardens in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy a cool drink this summer.
Here are 26 of the best beer gardens to visit in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford 🍹

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
The sun is out! And what better way to enjoy the lovely weather than to visit one of the district’s beer gardens.

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district for a refreshing pint, a thirst-quenching G&T or an ice cold soft drink.

*These venues are not listed in any particular order.

The Malt Shovel on Bradford Road, Carr Gate

1. The Malt Shovel

The Malt Shovel on Bradford Road, Carr GatePhoto: s

The Star Inn on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate

2. The Star Inn

The Star Inn on Batley Road, KirkhamgatePhoto: s

George V, Front Street, Castleford.

3. George V

George V, Front Street, Castleford.Photo: s

The Royal Oak, High Street, Crofton.

4. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak, High Street, Crofton.Photo: s

